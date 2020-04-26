Salina native dies from injuries sustained in El Paso Walmart shooting

Almost nine months after the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, a Salina native has died from his injuries.

Jessica Coca Garcia says her husband Guillermo "Memo" Garcia died Saturday night. He was the last patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, according to David Shimp, chief executive officer for Del Sol Medical Center.

On August 3, police received 911 calls about a shooting at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall around 10 a.m.

Garcia and his wife Jessica were fundraising for their daughter's soccer team when the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, open fired.

Police said Crusius confessed to the mass shooting and that he targeted Mexicans.

The couple who used to live in Salina both suffered gunshot wounds. Jessica was shot three times in the leg and Memo twice in the back and once in the leg.

Jessica released the following statement to Eyewitness News:

"Last night at 11:22 we lost a warrior, but gained an angel. He fought long and hard, with the help of all his troops he won many battles but lost the war.

I would like to thank the community for all the love, support, and prayers. On behalf of the Garcia family we would like to give the community the opportunity to pay their respects but due to the current circumstances we feel that right now is not the right time.

We would like to ask the community to continue to lift Memo in prayer and allow us to grief this tremendous loss, we are asking for privacy during this time. When the pandemic and social distancing orders pass we will have a proper memorial and mass where the community can pay their respects to an El Paso warrior!"