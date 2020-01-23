Salina police department launches ID, alert system for special needs citizens

The City of Salina Police Department’s Support Division has launched S.A.Id., a special needs and alerts identification program, which provides local first responders with the resources to identify and assist individuals with special needs who find themselves in emergency situations.

This new program allows parents, guardians, caregivers or individuals the opportunity to complete a form that gives the Salina Police Department permission to create a specialized alert in their communication database. The S.A.Id. Alert defines the individual’s condition and/or needs to first responders prior to their arrival to an incident, thereby improving their response, interaction, and communication with the individual.

S.A.Id. was spearheaded by Lead Dispatcher Amber Pfeifer who has a special needs child who likes to wander and is unable to state his address and phone number.

“I realized that the Salina Police Department needed some type of proactive alerting system. After researching different alert systems across the country, the program in Norman, Oklahoma really stood out. Their motto of “Let it be S.A.Id. that we care. Let it be S.A.Id. so that we can be there when you cannot” represented exactly what I was hoping to achieve; so when my son couldn’t provide the information, law enforcement would know the answers.”

The S.A.Id. participation form can be completed one of two ways:

 Online at