Salina police investigate abduction from park involving masked suspects

The Salina Police Department is investigating an alleged kidnapping where a man says he was taken from a park and held for several days.

Police say they found a man in a vacant house with his ankles and wrists bound with duct tape early Monday morning. He also had tape covering his mouth.

The man told police it all started last Thursday morning while he was walking through Oakdale Park. He said three people grabbed him. He described them as a woman and a man in black ski masks and a man in a clown mask.

The man said they put a hood over his head and put him in a dark-colored SUV.

He told police he was taken to multiple locations before he was found Monday.

"It was broad daylight in a city park," said Sgt. David Villanueva, with the Salina Police Department. "This is very odd that this occurred. We don't perceive that there is any threat. We haven't had any events like this prior to, and haven't had anything like this after."

Doctors did check the man for injuries and cleared him Monday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.