Salina police investigate after vandals shoot windows at local businesses

The Salina Police Department asks for the public's help as it works to find those responsible for shooting through windows at four local businesses.

Police say the vandalism, caused by BB guns, happened late Thursday night into early Friday morning, between about 11:30 p.m. and about 2 a.m.

Security footage at Alpak Battery in the 800 block of North Broadway Boulevard shows a pickup truck drive by as a window shatters.

Other businesses hit include the Popeye's Chicken restaurant, Bennet Autoplex and Great Plains Federal Credit Union.

"On one of the videos, it looks like either a dark-colored Chevy or GMC pickup with a toolbox in the back end," Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says. "So that's something that we'll be looking into trying to see if we can get video from any other businesses."

Between the four businesses, police say the vandalism totaled more than $3,000. Anyone with information that could help lead Salina police to finding who's responsible in this case can call Salina Crime Stoppers at 785-825-8477.