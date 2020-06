The Saline County Sheriff's Office confirms a female inmate at the county jail tested positive for COVID-19.

"This inmate is asymptomatic and had been housed in general population since early June," the sheriff's office said.

The Saline County Jail lobby is closed as until further notice, the sheriff's office is suspending fingerprinting and "outside activities involving traffic into the jail."

The sheriff's office said video visitation is still available from home.