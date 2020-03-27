Saline, Reno counties among growing list issuing 'stay-at-home' orders

A growing list of Kansas counties implement orders intended to encourage people to stay home unless necessary.

The biggest impacted population areas on the list include Sedgwick County and several northeast Kansas counties, including those in the Kansas City metro area where most of the state's cases are confirmed in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

Friday, Hutchinson, Manhattan, McPherson and Salina became the latest among Kansas' largest towns soon to be under stay-at-home orders issued for Reno, Riley, McPherson and Saline counties. People living in cities or counties under stay-at-home orders aren't forced to stay in their homes. What the orders essentially do is closes non-essential businesses and limits restaurants to serving customers through the drive-thru, carryout or delivery.

With its order that took effect this week, Sedgwick County lists 26 categories of businesses that are deemed "essential" and can remain open during the stay-at-home order. Some offices may change their hours or how they deal with the public.

Similar lists of essential businesses and adjustments are spelled out with similar orders across Kansas. In Saline and McPherson counties, the order commissioners approved has the title of a "safer-at-home" order. Functionally, it doesn't much differ from counties using the more widely-used descriptor, "stay-at-home."

To help its residents more fully understand what to expect with its order taking effect after midnight Monday (March 30), Saline County is among those publishing answers to frequently asked questions about the order on its website. .