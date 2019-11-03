1 dead, 10 sickened after multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef

A Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef has killed one person and sickened ten others in six states, including Kansas.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued an investigation notice Friday after Salmonella cases were reported in California, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Iowa, and Oklahoma.

The CDC said the strain of Salmonella Dublin is "more severe" than typical strains. Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that ground beef is a likely source of this outbreak. However, a supplier has yet to be identified.

In interviews, people who bought the ground beef say they bought different types and brands from many different locations. Illnesses started on dates ranging from August 8, 2019, to September 22, 2019. Ill people range in age from 48 to 74 years, with a median age of 68.

Health officials say there could also be more unreported cases out there.

"Illnesses might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when someone becomes ill and when the illness is reported," the CDC notice said.

It can take up to four weeks for salmonella to be reported. The CDC is advising consumers to make sure their ground beef is cooked to an internal temperature of 160-degrees before eating.

The CDC also advises raw meat handlers to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after contact. Any surfaces or utensils that were exposed to raw ground beef should be cleaned.

For more information on the outbreak, visit the visit the CDC's website.