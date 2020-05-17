Salons, barbershops, tattoo shops prepare to reopen after being closed for weeks

After being closed for nearly two months, hair salons and barbershops can reopen Monday by appointment only.

Manager at Salon Bam, Lacey Smith, says it's a day she's been waiting for a long time.

"I am so excited to see everyone." Smith said. "The girls I work with, and to get my hands in some hair again... but there's going to be some changes"

Those changes include limiting the number of people inside the salon, asking clients to wait in their cars, and sanitizing chairs and supplies after each client more than they have before.

"Wearing masks will be another big change for us. We're going to try to be talking through masks to limit exposure to clients we care a lot about." Smith said.

Smith says she and the other stylists at her salons are in for a busy week.

"I am booked up until the end of June."

Many clients have asked:

"Is that the soonest you can get us in?" Smith said. "Unfortunately, yes. We're trying our very hardest. We still have to keep our sanity."

She says the first day back will be a long one.

"I know tomorrow I'm not going to get out of here until 11:30 at night." She said.

But after weeks with no income, and not receiving unemployment due to being an independent contractor, she says it's a blessing.

"We are ready to visit with our clients and see them again. It's been too long. We need them, as well as they need us."

Other businesses that have been closed are also preparing to reopen their doors this week. Artists at Large, a tattoo shop, explained it's reopening plan on social media, saying it will not allow walk-ins for at least the first week. You must also wear a mask to enter.

Smith says being able to finally reopen is a relief both financially and emotionally.