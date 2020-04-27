Salons and spas stepping up safety measures ahead of reopening

Nonessential businesses are preparing to reopen without knowing when that will happen.

While several businesses can enforce social distancing, salons and spas cannot, because their services require contact with a client.

Keren Salsgiver at With Love & Company in west Wichita says her spa will look different when clients return. She's installing plexiglass on the reception desk and nail tech stations to separate workers from customers.

The spa's services include facials, waxing, lashes, manicures and makeup, so the estheticians are close to clients for up to an hour. Salsgiver says before the pandemic, the spa had strict cleaning and disinfecting expectations and workers wore gloves.

When she shut her doors in mid-March, she donated her gloves to healthcare workers. Now she needs to get face shields and find gloves. With price gouging, Salsgiver says she's seen boxes of 100 gloves selling for more than $100.

With a shortage of PPE, some businesses may not reopen right away. Salsgiver says salons and spas want to get back to normal, but heath and safety is the top priority. If a business doesn't reopen right away, there's a reason. There may still be limits on how many people can be there, so larger businesses may operate on a reduced appointment schedule. Workers with kids at home may not be able to work a full-time schedule either. She encourages customers to be patient and understanding of what they don't know.

'It's going to be all different," Salsgiver says, "and we all just need a lot of love and kindness and patience with one another."

Salsgiver did get two federal assistance loans including a Paycheck Protection Program loan, so her employees get to keep their jobs.

She says the pandemic isn't all bad, though. As her business worked to find a way to generate revenue at this time, she started selling face and hair products online and delivering them to customers' porches. She says it's been successful and she may consider keeping that service even after the pandemic.

Salsgiver has fluid plans for reopening dates for the next several months. She's already working to make sure she keeps her building so workers have a job to come back to. She's thankful for the federal aid, but she's not relying on it, because it could stop at any time. "You have to think that way. You have to prepare as a business owner. What's your next step?"

She says even if orders are lifted and she can legally reopen, she will not have clients back until she is confident that it is safe. She says it's about protecting customers. "That's part of our mantra 'With Love & Company'. As we're just doing everything with love, and I think when we put that out there we're going to reciprocate that when it comes to our clients, when it comes to what people see us do as an example. So I just hope and pray for that," Salsgiver says.