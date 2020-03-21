Salvation Army, Wichita Community Foundation to offer utility assistance amind COVID-19 pandemic

The Salvation Army has partnered with the Wichita Community Foundation to offer utility assistance to families in Sedgwick County amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have the systems in place to help Sedgwick County citizens and hope others will feel inclined to do the same, “explained WCF President and CEO Shelly Prichard, from their Friday announcement. “This is a chance to leverage our resources to help more people in the community during such an unprecedented time.”

WCF will manage financial contributions from the community and The Salvation Army’s Emergency Assistance Team will screen applicants and make payments directly to utility companies. Individuals residing in Sedgwick County whose employment status has been impacted by the COVID-19 virus are eligible for this program.

From the WCF announcement, Wichita Salvation Army City Commander, Major Jim Curl stated, “The Salvation Army is honored to partner with WCF to stand together to provide utility assistance to families in need in Sedgwick County.

Funding will be available on April 1. Individuals interested in applying for Stand With Wichita can call The Salvation Army at 316-263-2769 x148.