Salvation Army organizes fan distribution to Sedgwick County residents in need

The Salvation Army again is participating in an effort to help keep those in need cool during the hottest months of the year.

"Heat relief is needed now more than ever, as so many Americans are facing unexpected hardships this year," the organization said.

EVERGY again is working with the Salvation Army in the fan-distribution effort for "those who are elderly, disabled, without access to air conditioning , or for those struggling during these most troubling times who cannot afford to purchase a fan for themselves."

The fan distribution starts Thursday (June 18) at the Downtown Koch Center, 350 N. Market..The distribution is for Sedgwick County residents only, the organization says.

Distribution days and times:

• Monday and Friday: 10 a.m.-noon./1:30-4:30 p.m.,

• Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

• Wednesday: 10 a.m. - noon.

The Salvation Army says Sedgwick County residents in need of a fan should contact neighborhood corps community centers directly. These centers include the Citadel Community Center (1739 S. Elpyco) at 685-8699, and West Orchard Community Center (1910 S. Everett) at 943-9893.

Early this month, The Salvation Army launched its 14th annual fan drive with Westlake ace Hardware stores in Wichita, Andover and Hutchinson. This drive, used to raise money to distribute fans to those in need, continues through Sunday, June 21.