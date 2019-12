Santa Claus is coming to Augusta!

The Augusta Community Caring Center got word that Santa Claus will be flying around Augusta between December 12 (3 p.m.) until December 20 (6 p.m.).

The organization has a website where you can sign up to have Santa fly by you and allow you to contribute to the Caring Center for the photos you take during the flight.

People can also post their pictures on the ACCC Facebook events page.

For anyone interested in pledging, click here.