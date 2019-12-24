WATCH LIVE: Santa is on his way! NORAD tracks his world tour

This time of year, we're using the GPS for a jolly reason -- to track Santa!

For kids wondering where Saint Nick is -- use this handy device!

For over 60 years, NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, have been tracking Santa's yuletide flight as he leaves the North Pole.

Santa left the North Pole around 4 a.m. and stopped first in Russia and Asia, just in time for Christmas Day there.

Only Santa knows his route so we're not sure when he'll stop by your house.

Check out noradsanta.org to see his trek.