Say Her Name rally honors Black women killed by police

As protests continue across the country -- dozens gathered at McAdams Park in Wichita this afternoon for a “Say Her Name” rally in honor of the lives of Black women who have been killed by police.

The organizers say they feel the stories of Black women are often forgotten.

“We cry out for help but most of the time we are not heard,” speaker Janae Brooks said.

The group wants to bring more attention to cases like Breonna Taylor -- who was shot and killed in her home by Louisville police in March.

Officers were executing a no knock warrant on suspicion of Taylor’s acquaintances selling drugs -- none were found in the house. Officers involved were not arrested -- and only one was fired. The use of no knock warrants in Louisville is now suspended

“It’s time to stand up for Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland,” Brooks said. “It’s time to stand up for us women because we need help as well.”

But Breonna Taylor’s story is far from the only one.

Shantel Davis and Pamela Turner were both shot and killed by police. Sandra Bland was found dead in her jail cell in 2015, days after being arrested after a minor traffic violation escalated.

The officer was put on administrative leave for not following policy and later indicted. Charges against him were later dropped in exchange for him terminating his career in law enforcement.

For those at Sunday’s rally, they say they won’t stop until these women get the justice they say they deserve.

“We seen it, we heard it, and we felt it and we’re here to speak for the women that are not able to speak for themselves right now,” Brooks said. “That’s why I'm here and I'm doing my part as a Black woman.”

