Scattered showers possible Friday, lower temps as storms pass through

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Thursday night thunderstorms have come and gone, but scattered showers continue to show-up on radar. Keep the umbrellas handy today as morning showers should blossom into afternoon storms.

17 out of 18 days in June have been warmer than normal in Wichita, however today’s expected high around 80 is well below our normal high of 88 degrees. Warmer weather returns this weekend as we climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s respectively. However, the humidity will be on the high side so expect a heat index in the middle to upper 90s.

After a few, lingering showers Saturday morning, most of our weekend looks dry. Storms are expected to return to the state on Sunday afternoon or evening and they could/should be severe.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, then afternoon storms. Wind: S/SE 5-10. High: 80.

Tonight: Numerous showers and storms. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Showers early; then partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 68.

Sun: High: 92. Low: 70. Partly cloudy; storms late in the day.

Mon: High: 88. Low: 67. Partly cloudy; chance of storms.

Tue: High: 85. Low: 65. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 67. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 88. Low: 70. Partly cloudy; slight chance of storms.