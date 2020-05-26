Scattered storms to linger in Wichita area until Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the stubborn storm system that ruined most of our holiday weekend refuses to exit the area. While the heavy rain and strong storms are to our east, scattered showers remain in the forecast today, tomorrow, and Thursday.

Most of the rain today and Wednesday will be along and east of I-135. A separate wave of moisture and energy moving in from the west on Thursday will enhance the risk of rain across all of Kansas before we dry-out on Friday and stay that way through the weekend.

With a good supply of clouds, expect temperatures to be cooler than normal for late May with highs mostly in the 70s this week. The weekend looks a bit warmer before signs of summer move in next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Light rain in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Wind: Light. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; few afternoon showers. Wind: NW/N 5-10. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Mainly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 60.

Thu: High: 76. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy; afternoon rain/thunder.

Fri: High: 79. Low: 57. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 80. Low: 58. Sunny.

Sun: High: 83. Low: 63. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 86. Low: 66. Mostly sunny and breezy.