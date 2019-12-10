School bus struck by gunfire in Kansas City, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) Kansas City police are investigating after a school bus was struck during a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
JC Harmon High School principal Geoffrey Markos notified parents and guardians about the shooting and a release was posted to the Kansas City Public Schools Twitter account.
Markos said a bullet struck the bus during a drive-by shooting near the school. A teacher and student on board were not hurt.
Markos said all students were released from the high school without incident.