Wichita State, K-State scientists working toward finding drug to fight coronavirus

A medicinal chemist at Wichita State University and two virologists at Kansas State put in potentially life-changing work to license technology that may lead to the production of a drug to treat coronavirus.

As part of their work, the three researchers entered into an agreement with a company in Seattle. For 10 years, the trio has been researching the norovirus, or stomach flu, because there is no vaccine or antiviral treatment for it.

Breakthroughs and success stories include the licensing of an antiviral drug to treat cats for a potentially-fatal disease. They found that when they administered the compounds to cats, the animals made a full recovery.

Now, they want to test to see if the antiviral drug can work in humans.

"It's kind of exciting at many levels, being able to perhaps have something that may be helpful for people," WSU Medical Chemist , Dr. William Groutas says.