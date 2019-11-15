Screaming cat lady is from Kansas

You’ve seen the memes. You laughed at a couple and possibly rolled your eyes at a few. What you may not know is the woman screaming at the cat -- is from Kansas.

The woman is Taylor Armstrong, best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But before she became a reality TV celebrity and meme-famous -- she was a Kansan.

According to her biography, Armstrong was born in Independence, Kansas.

She has embraced the new stardom after she stopped being in the limelight when the show was canceled. She often reposts the meme on her Twitter account.

She has even gone as far as starting the hashtag #memequeen.