Search warrant leads to drug bust at Hutchinson home

A search warrant Monday morning results in an arrest and the discovery of illegal drugs inside a Hutchinson home.

The Hutchinson Police Department says its Repeat Offender Unite, Detective Division and K-9 unit served a search warrant in the 400 block of East 10th Avenue.

"The search warrant was obtained after the Repeat Offender Unit had began an investigation into the residence, which is in the immediate vicinity of Fair Elementary, for distributing illegal narcotics," Hutchinson police say.

The department says "distribution quantities of cocaine/crack cocaine" were found, as was drug paraphernalia "consistent with drug sales" and more than $17,000 "in suspected drug proceeds."

Police arrested 41-year-old Derrick Steward for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and felony interference with law enforcement.