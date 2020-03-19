Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Butler County

The Butler County Health Department reports the county's second confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the case, the state's 35th overall. Butler County says its second case is a woman in her 60s who had traveled within the United States.

"The local health department has identified all contacts she contacted while she was infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms," the Butler County Health Department says. "The patient is in isolation."

The announcement about the latest confirmed case comes after Butler County earlier Thursday declared a public health emergency and closure of facilities.

The first case in Butler County involved a man treated earlier this month at a Wichita hospital. The man continued self-quarantine at home after his relase from Wesley Medical Center.

“Kansans should remain vigilant. It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions like exercising good hygiene practices," says KDHE Secretary of Health and Environment, Dr. Lee Norman. "It is up to each of us to do our part.”

Health officials remind Kansans that if you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and believe you may have had contact or have had contact with someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID19, stay home, self-quarantine for 14 days and call your healthcare provider if you need to seek medical care.