Second Dillons employee tests positive for COVID-19 at McPherson store

A second Dillons employee is now one of the latest people to test positive for COVID-19 in McPherson County.

The health department says the woman worked at the Dillons store located on 1320 N. Main Street in McPherson on April 16, 17, 18 and 19 from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who shopped at the store on those days and times may have been exposed to COVID-19. Symptoms appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Other symptoms include malaise, sore throat and diarrhea.

If you were at the Dillons store during on these specific dates and develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 between 2 and 14 days later, call your local health care provider. If you do not have a provider, call your local hospital or the McPherson County Health Department at 620-241-1753 or email machd@mcphersoncountyks.us.

The health department says the employee is recovering in home isolation.

Sheila Lowrie, a spokeswoman for Dillons Stores says the employee will receive paid emergency leave.

"At the present time, we are working directly to support our store team and are continuing to follow all sanitation and cleaning procedures as recommended by the CDC. We are also committed to following guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations,” said Lowrie.

McPherson County Health Department reports 19 total confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in McPherson County. Ten of the total confirmed cases have met recovery guidelines. One person is currently hospitalized.