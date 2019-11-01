Second man sentenced in June 2017 deadly shooting in Wichita

The second of two men charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Wichita man, hears his sentence Friday in Sedgwick County District Court.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Jeffrey Goering sentenced KeAndre Summers, 24, to 179 months (14 years, 11 months) in prison.

The sentence follows Summers' Aug. 9 guilty plea for second-degree murder and aggravated assault, the district attorney's office says.

On June 17, 2017, 25-year-old Erick Vazquez was found dead inside his pickup truck in the 3900 block of East 13th Street.

"An autopsy showed Mr. Vazquez died of three gunshot wounds," the district attorney's office says. "His pickup had several 9-mm bullet holes in it."

Just before the shooting, the district attorney's office says 20-year-old Jeremy Levy told someone he saw Summers in the parking lot of a strip mall. Levy and Summers began shooting at each other in that parking lot.

Vazquez was shot as he waited in his pickup, parked in the lot as he waited for his friend, buying cigarettes at a nearby store.

On Aug. 18, 2018, Judge Goering sentenced Levy to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree felony murder in Vazquez's death.

The district attorney's office says Levy will be eligible for parole in 25 years.