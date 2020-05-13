Second staff member at Lansing Correctional Facility dies from COVID-19

Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced Wednesday that a second staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died on Tuesday, May 12, due to complications from COVID-19.

The staff member was a male over the age of 50 with nearly 20 years of dedication to KDOC. He served in various roles throughout his tenure, most recently as a Corrections Supervisor I.

“This has been an extremely difficult week for our agency and staff,” Zmuda said. “We are devastated and extend our condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of this dedicated public servant.”

The KDOC Peer Support Team will be available for any staff members who need additional support in dealing with this loss.

“This virus has shaken our state to its core,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our corrections personnel have been invaluable during this pandemic. I extend my sympathies to his family and my sincerest thanks to the many who put themselves in harm’s way each and every day in service to others.”

To date, 728 inmates and 88 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Lansing. Now, three inmates and two staff members have died from the disease.