Sedg. Co. Zoo implements changes after NYC tiger tests positive for COVID-19

The Sedgwick County Zoo is making changes after a Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19. That tiger is believed to have contracted the disease from an asymptomatic keeper.

The zoo says this is the first time there is evidence of COVID-19 being transmitted from humans to animals.

Out of an abundance of caution, SCZ says it had already implemented additional protective measures for keepers in great ape areas, due to their close relation to humans. The zoo says there are no indications of a great ape contracting the disease at all.

In light of the COVID-19 case at the Bronx Zoo, the Sedgwick County Zoo is implementing the same precautionary measures in areas with big cats as well.

Those precautions include limiting the number of people in behind the scenes areas, wearing gloves and masks when in animal areas, and exercising extreme diligence with hygiene and social distancing recommendations.

“Our top priority will always be the safety and well-being of our animals and employees,” said Dr. Jeff Ettling, President and CEO of Sedgwick County Zoo, “We’re closely monitoring the ever-changing developments of COVID-19 and taking all of the precautions necessary in order to keep everyone safe. We are exceptionally proud of our team who continue to provide dedicated care for the animals throughout this pandemic.”

The zoo says it is exploring other options for providing protective measures for other animals around the zoo.

