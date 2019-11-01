Sedgwick Co. GOP calls on Rep. Capps to resign

The Sedgwick County Republican Party called on state lawmaker Rep. Michael Capps (R-Wichita) to resign Friday for his role in an attack ad against Brandon Whipple, a candidate for Mayor of Wichita.

"As a Republican Party, we will not tolerate these kind of acts," wrote party leaders in a Facebook post published Friday afternoon, "Our leaders need to lead by example."

According to records FactFinder 12 found online, Capps' company Krivacy, LLC previously owned the domain name protectwichitagirls.com. The site, which is no longer owned by Krivacy, LLC, is in reference to the false YouTube video which tied Whipple to allegations of sexual misconduct in the statehouse. FactFinder 12 looked into the allegations and found no factual basis for the claims.

The connections between the video and Capps go beyond a website.

Capps' campaign manager, Michael Colborn, is also named in a lawsuit filed by Whipple's lawyer as the man who produced the video.

FactFinder 12 has been working all week to get a hold of Capps by phone, in person and via email. Capps has not responded to our repeated requests for comment.