Sedgwick Co. detention deputy tests positive, another presumptive for COVID-19

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says a detention deputy has tested positive for COVID-19 and another deputy is presumptive positive.

Sheriff Easter said the first deputy was tested two days ago and is now at home recovering.

The second deputy was not feeling well and showing symptoms. They went to the hospital and was told he was presumptive positive for COVID-19. That deputy is now awaiting results from a test their doctor.

"We have had anxiety in the sheriff's office since these two cases have arisen. It's the same as anxiety as citizens have it at home or at work. It's no different here," said Easter.

He said the sheriff's office emphasizes to deputies to wash their hands, not touch their faces and sanitize their workspace.

Easter said currently, no inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.