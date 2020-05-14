Sedgwick Count tag office reopens with new social distancing guidelines

Expect long lines if you plan on going to the Sedgwick County Tag Office.

The tag office is open, but due to new social distancing guidelines, only 10 customers are allowed in the building at a time.

The tag office has an employee that makes sure the building does not go over that limit as well as making sure those in line follow social distancing guidelines.

It's also first-come, first-serve. The tag office has eliminated the online service that allows you to reserve a spot in line.

The county asks that you do your business by mail or online if possible.

Also a reminder, Governor Laura Kelly issued a 60-day extension for tag renewals.