Sedgwick County Commission approves $310,000 settlement in accident involving county employee

At its meeting today, the Board of County Commissioners approved a settlement of $310,000 with Matilda Pruitt following a motor vehicle accident with Jarrod Truman, an employee of the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department on December 26, 2017.

The accident occurred near Valley Center at North Meridian and West 60th St. North.

Sedgwick County respects the legal process and had admitted liability in this case as our driver rear-ended Ms. Pruitt as she was waiting to make a left turn; the only matter at issue was the value and extent to the damages Plaintiff sustained.