Commissioners view draft of 4-phase plan to re-open Sedgwick County

The Sedgwick County Commission discussed Wednesday how to move go forward once a stay-at-home order for Kansas expires May 3.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne unveiled a draft of the four-phase plan stating mitigation is needed to re-open the local economy. Those phases include slowing the spread, loosening restrictions, lifting most restrictions and establishing protections.

Before that can happen, Byrne said the county needs the ability to do more testing.

"Kansas is near the bottom for available testing out of the country and because we haven't been able to adequately test, we can't really have confidence in what our numbers are or are not telling us," said Byrne.

Kansas has run 20,101 tests, 2,025 have come back positives. More than 2,500 Sedgwick County residents have been tested for COVID-19 and 283 positive results confirmed the disease.

Byrne said the county needs more testing supplies. She said the health department would feel more comfortable once it is able to increase testing and sampling capacity to 100 per day.

Aside from testing, she said other "gating" criteria needs to be satisfied before re-opening, that includes a reduction in cases over 14 days, the availability of personal protective equipment, hospital capacity and safety guidance for businesses to follow as they bring employees back to work or re-open.

Byrne pointed out that the county is in Phase 1 of the health department's proposed plan -- working to slow the spread of COVID-19 through the stay-at-home order and limiting public gatherings to 10 or less. In order to move to Phase 2, she said we would need a 14-day window of decreased viral activity.

Byrne advised that restrictions would be loosened on businesses in Phase 2 but other restrictions would continue to reduce exposure to the elderly and vulnerable populations. More restrictions would be lifted in Phase 3 but a number would remain in place to "mitigate unnecessary risk," such as limited gathering size.

Byrne said the threshold for returning to the previous phase would be a sustained rise in new cases over five days.

"It's not just that we go to Phase 1 and 2, 3, 4. We're going to be closely monitoring as we loosen up restrictions to monitor what's occurring and if we need to move back to the previous stage to protect our community then we'll move back to the previous stage.

Byrne said the county could only return to its "new normal," Phase 4, once a vaccine to COVID-19 has been developed.

Commissioners Jim Howell and David Dennis both said businesses should re-open sooner than later.

Howell said he didn't believe the orders and restrictions should be extended by the state but said the decision needed to be made locally.

"I would like for the state to recognize that our state is very diverse. We don't have the same thing happening in every county. Most of the counties have little to no COVID-19, a few of the counties have some, but the reality is local control is better than state control. We can throttle our policy better based on what's happening here," he said.

Dennis said he visited two box stores on Saturday where parking lots were full, people were gathered and only a few people, including him, were wearing face masks. He said the orders that have been handed down seem to hurt small businesses the most.

"We need the experts to tell us, are we doing the right thing? Is the right thing to damage these small businesses and have other businesses thrive? Is that right thing that we're doing to say that we're staying at home and yet we're not staying at home?" Questioned the commissioner.

Commissioner Michael O'Donnell pointed to a COVID-19 task force convened in Johnson County.

"People are getting restless. People are very concerned about the economic situation in Sedgwick County. We've all seen the reports about domestic violence, violent crime going up dramatically and that's direct causation from the stay at home orders. So, people are losing their lives, unfortunately, because of this," said O'Donnell.

Commissioner Chairman Pete Meitzner said he's been in talks with Gov. Laura Kelly's office, the United Way, church leaders and restaurant franchise owners. He said he's also been in contact with the Wichita Chamber of Commerce and the COVID-19 Community Task Force which is conducting a survey through April 23 to gather information about the impact COVID-19 is having on businesses in South Central Kansas.

Meitzner announced plans to hold a virtual meeting on Friday with local business leaders to get their input on how the county should proceed in re-opening.

Commissioner Lacey Cruse said she believes it's necessary to give all residents the opportunity the share their opinion.

"We had multiple meetings scheduled for the Riverfront Legacy Masterplan. We sought public input for buildings. When we talk about key people, every single person in this community is a key person," said Cruse. "In my opinion, and take it for what it's worth, but I think it's important we try to reach as many people as possible when making these decisions."

Meitzner agreed the county could conduct its own survey to gather community input, but he said businesses need time to prepare for adjustments to re-open next month.

"We make a recommendation so that if we end up opening up businesses, all or limited or whatever, they need a week to make sure they can hire people, if they need food supplies and whatever," said the chairman. "From a business perspective, it would be good if we give them a tentative week's notice."

Meitzner said after Friday's conference call he hopes commissioners can hold a special meeting on Monday to vote on a recommendation to be given to Dr. Garold Minns, the Sedgwick County Health Officer, on how the county should re-open. If no recommendation comes from that meeting, a vote is expected at the commission's regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.