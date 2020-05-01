Sedgwick County Commission votes to take down reporting page, no action on reopening plan

Sedgwick County Commissioners met Friday morning to discuss Governor Laura Kelly's plan to reopen Kansas.

The local health officer Dr. Garold Minns is not recommending Sedgwick County extend the statewide stay-at-home order set to expire at 11:59 p.m on Sunday, and commissioners agreed there was no need to be more restrictive.

Under the plan, retailers and other businesses not specified can begin reopening May 4. But bars and nightclubs, casinos, indoor leisure spaces (museums, theaters, trampoline parks and arcades), gyms and personal service businesses (hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, tattoo parlors and massages) must remain closed for at least two more weeks.

While not everyone agrees with the restrictions, Dr. Minns told commissioners people in Sedgwick County are doing their part.

"I firmly believe that we should still encourage people to stay at home as much as possible. I don't think that necessarily needs to be an order because I think most of those people will continue to do it," he said.

He said what people are still in search of is information.

"People are clamoring for answers like we see out here today. People are just ready to get back to work," said Minns.

While commissioners took no action on the order, they did agree to take down content citizens to report violations against the stay-at-home order.