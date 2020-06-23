Sedgwick County Commissioner addresses concerns after potential COVID-19 exposure

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said he has no plans to quarantine after he learned he was potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

According to a report by the Wichita Eagle, Howell was at a meeting where another attendee later tested positive for COVID-19.

Howell and his wife then went on an anniversary trip to Mount Rushmore where they came in contact with other people.

The commissioner issued a statement on Tuesday to Eyewitness News stating, "I specifically checked to see if we needed to cancel our plans and return home. Nevertheless, we practiced all of the recommended safety protocols during the entire trip."

Howell said he contacted the Sedgwick County Health Director who verified neither he nor his wife had been exposed and would not need to quarantine or be tested.