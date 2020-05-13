Sedgwick County Commissioners approve plan to emerge from COVID-19

The Board of County Commissioners approved the Sedgwick County Health and Economic Recovery Plan on Wednesday.

The plan was developed by county officials in coordination with a team of key stakeholders in business and industry sectors.

"These stakeholders have their fingers on the pulse of their industries and connections with counterparts across the city and in some cases, the country," said the county.

The plan includes guidance and recommendations to increase economic functions and aspects of social life that have been limited such as best practices for businesses and industries in terms of employee and customer health and safety and general guidelines for individuals to protect themselves and their loved ones and neighbors.

Sedgwick County is still under Phase 1 of the Ad Astra Plan, and will be until at least May 18.

Commissioners also approved the extension of the local disaster declaration first put in place in March 2020.