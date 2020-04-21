Sedgwick County DA: No charges filed against WPD officers in Jan. 2019 deadly shooting

In a 26-page opinion detailing circumstances and investigation findings in a Jan. 2019 deadly officer-involved shooting, the Sedgwick County district attorney Tuesday explained his reasoning to not file charges against Wichita police officers.

Twenty-nine-year-old Geoffrey Morris, of Wichita, died at a local hospital after the Jan. 10 incident in which he was shot by police attempting to arrest him on a felony warrant. Morris' wife reported family pulling Morris off of life support on Jan. 12.

At that time, the Wichita Police Department identified two officers involved in the shooting as veterans with the department for 13 years and five years respectively.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says on Jan. 10, 2019, Morris refused verbal command from officers as they approached his car on a stop. He instead put the parked car into gear, accelerated in reverse and hit a patrol car occupied by another officer.

Two officers who initially approached Morris' vehicle believed this to be a threat of force, Bennett says. The district attorney identifies these two officers as "Officer 1" and "Officer 3."

"As such, Officer 1 reasonably believed Mr. Morris posed an imminent lethal threat both to himself and Officer 3, and fired his weapon in response, causing the death of Mr. Morris," Bennett says. "Under these circumstances,the officers are immune from prosecution under Kansas law. "Under Kansas law and the facts of the case, I conclude that no criminal charges will be filed against the officers."

After Morris' death last year, his wife says her husband was a hard worker and an artist, but he was in and out of jail and had been on the run for months.

"He knew he was on borrowed time, so he did whatever he wanted, and he had fun while he was doing it, and he didn't have any intentions on hurting anyone, but if anyone tried to stop him, he wasn't going to let them stop him," she said.

Police said Morris was wanted on multiple warrants and was known to carry a gun.