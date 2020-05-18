Sedgwick County District Court reopening May 26

Sedgwick County District Court will reopen next Tuesday, May 26, with court hearings by appointment only.

Sedgwick County says screening for COVID-19 is a requirement to enter the county courthouse.

"Those that passe the screening will be issued a facemask that should be worn at all times while in the courthouse," the county says. "Those that do not pass the screening will be given a flyer with instructions on how to reschedule their hearing."

The county series jury trials will not resume until further notice and the current plan calls for traffic court resuming on June 15.

Sedgwick County encourages people to continue doing business with the court remotely. You can find instruction on how to remotely apply for a marriage license, protection orders, and to sign up for parenting classes on the Sedgwick County District Court website.