Sedgwick County Health Department answers questions about COVID-19 data

An article from the online publisher called 'Medium' brings up some interesting points and claims about Covid-19 data and how it's being tracked and if it's being tracked correctly.

We asked the Sedgwick County Health Department to help answer some questions.

First, when seeing positive Covid-19 numbers, what does that entail?

Adrienne Byrne is the Director of the Sedgwick County Health Department and says that data does include positive antibody tests and positive swab tests. Antibody tests often tell if someone has already had the virus.

"If we have any sort of positive result from a lab, it will be reported. So, if someone is using just the antibody, then we are treating them like they are a real positive, and are doing the contact investigation and the whole nine yards," said Byrne

Using CDC data, the article says thousands of confirmed cases were reported back in March, but actually more than 100,000 were already sick and had yet to be reported. Should we follow the date of the positive report, or the date when the person started feeling sick or having on-set symptoms?

"With testing asymptomatic people, there's not going to be any date of illness with them, so it's just one consistent and objective thing to go with the test date."

Sedgwick County says it does track both date of on-set and the date of the positive report.

Lastly, are we over or under counting deaths? did the person die from Coronavirus or simply with Coronavirus.

"If it's reported to us that there was a death related to Covid-19, then that's being counted as a death related with Covid-19."

While there are still a lot of unknowns about Covid-19 and what data will show years from now, Sedgwick County says using multiple indicators, and not just one, is key to giving a clearer picture.

