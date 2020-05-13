Sedgwick County Jail extends lobby closure amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is extending the closure of the jail lobby for public access until June 1.

The sheriff's office said it will re-evaluate operating procedures at that time.

The lobby was closed March 23 in response to growing public health concerns related to COVID-19.

The sheriff's office says the changes do not affect our patrol and emergency responses.

Inmates will still have access to remote visitation. Remote Visitation Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., seven days a week. For additional information regarding video visitation and phone calls please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Detention Bureau tab or citizens can go directly to the Securus website at www.visitfromhome.net. Inmates will still have access to attorneys/court staff and ministers.

Citizens still write letters to inmates. Just address the letter to the inmate at 141 W. Elm, Wichita KS 67203. Inmate mail guidelines are posted the sheriff's office website at www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Detention Bureau tab.

The public can use www.jailatm.com for the following:

To place money on the inmate’s account using

Credit card

Debit card

Pre-paid credit cards

Email an inmate

Commissary gift packs

Inmate money and property releases will be at the discretion of the inmate and will be mailed to the recipient at the address the inmate provides.

The sheriff's office says sanitization standards are being maintained to take care of staff and inmates. There is a full medical staff on site, and plan has been established to care for and quarantine individuals to minimize further exposure to inmates and to staff.

If you have questions and concerns regarding services or access to the jail, please contact Detention Administration at (316) 660-0900 or you may email those concerns to jail@sedgwick.gov. The phone line and email will be answered Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All other Sheriff’s Office business will be appointment only. Please check our website at www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff under the Directory tab for a full list of our contact numbers.

Starting on Monday, there will be a COVID-19 tab on our website that will have all of the updated information concerning how our public access services have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the public has questions that aren’t detention related they can email them to askadeputy@sedgwick.gov or can message us on our Facebook page.

We recognize these changes will be inconvenient for people, but we ask the citizens for their understanding. The safety and health of our staff, community and inmates is paramount