Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office details partial reopening to public

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office announces plans to open some of its facilities to the public, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday (May 26).

The offender registration office in the 3800 block of East Harry resumes normal operations for registration on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says visitors to the registration office should observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks upon entry into the building.

The sheriff's office says it will conduct fingerprinting by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, contact the Offender Registration Unit by calling 316-660-3939.

The Judicial Services Division, located on the eighth floor of the Sedgwick County Courthouse also opens to the public Tuesday. The sheriff's office says all visitors will be screened upon entry and will be required to wear masks.

Also continuing on an appointment-only basis next week, the sheriffs' office property and evidence section will assist citizens . To schedule an appointment, call 316-660-5344.

The Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility (Jail) lobby remains closed due to construction. The sheriff's office says inmates will continue to have access to remote visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"The safety and health of our staff and our community is of paramount importance to the Sheriff’s Office," the department says. "We appreciate the cooperation of everyone during this ongoing situation and the temporary operating procedures will be re-evaluated as the situation evolves."