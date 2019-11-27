Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office investigates man's death near Bel Aire as homicide

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man's body was found Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office says around 7:30 a.m., a passerby found a Hispanic man lying next to the road near the train tracks in the 12000 block of east 45th Street North.

Deputies responded and noticed a gunshot to the man’s body. He was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.

The man was approximately 25 to 30 years old.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.