Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office investigates man's death near Bel Aire as homicide

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man's body was found Wednesday morning.
The sheriff's office says around 7:30 a.m., a passerby found a Hispanic man lying next to the road near the train tracks in the 12000 block of east 45th Street North.
Deputies responded and noticed a gunshot to the man’s body. He was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.
The man was approximately 25 to 30 years old.
