Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death as suspicious.

The sheriff's office says around 6:08 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a vehicle parked in the 5500 block of West 85th Street North.

Deputies arrived and located an unoccupied red Dodge pickup parked in the roadway.

As deputies were looking around the area, they found a man in his 20s unresponsive in the ditch.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:22 a.m., by Sedgwick County Fire.