The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a missing K-9.

The sheriff's office says Bocephus went missing around 7:00 p.m in the area of 21st Street North and 119th Street West.

Citizens are advised not to approach, but call 911 if they see the dog. Do not to attempt to capture Bocephus.

Deputies say the dog is a trained K-9 and could possibly bite anyone that attempts to capture it.

The dog has a chain collar.