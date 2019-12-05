Woman, infant found after chase involving stolen car in Sedgwick County

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 26-year-old man after a chase involving a stolen car Thursday.

Around midnight, deputies found the car near 119th and Kellogg and attempted to pull it over when the driver took off.

Deputies pursued the car until it went through a field about eight miles south of Goddard. They later found it with a woman and infant inside, but the driver was gone.

After several hours of searching for the suspect, deputies did not find him.

Right now, investigators are talking to the woman inside the car. They say she knows the suspect, but they aren't sure how.

People who live south of Goddard and north of Viola and Clearwater should look out for the suspect. Deputies don't know how dangerous he could be, but anyone who sees him should call 911.

"We believe that the suspect has warrants. I don't know of any specific danger that they would be in, but he is potentially out there on foot in the area," said Lieutenant Daniel Oliver.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the suspect's name or picture yet. He is believed to be wearing dark clothing.

Eyewitness News will continue to monitor the situation. Stay tuned for updates on-air and on the KWCH 12 app.