Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office suspends 8 deputies for using, selling steroids

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office opens an investigation and suspends eight of its deputies following reports of employees using, distributing and selling steroids. Those involved are with the detention bureau, the sheriff's office says. This includes two corporals.

The sheriff's office identifies the detention deputies involved as a 27-year-old man, employed with the department for four years, a 28-year-old man, employed with the department for four-and-one-half years, a 40-year-old man, with the department for 16 years, a 27-year-old man, with the department for six-and-one-half years, a 29-year-old man, with the department for three years, a 46-year-old man, employed with the department for 15 years, a 28-year-old man, with the department for 3 years and a 25-year-old woman, with the department for three years.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says the illegal activity had been going on for about a year, outside the Sedgwick County Jail and that it doesn't appear that any illegal steroids were brought into the facility.

Easter says from his department's investigation, it appears three of those involved sold the illegal steroids.

The eight deputies involved are suspended with pay, pending the outcome of charges, Easter says. He says the case was presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office to determine possible charges.