Sedgwick County Sheriff's detention deputy arrested for DUI

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said Wichita police arrested a Sedgwick County Sheriff's detention deputy Saturday for misdemeanor DUI, improper turn/approach, and speeding.

"The deputy, Ron Ross, has been employed by the sheriff's office for 33 years," the department said.

In addition toe the criminal case, the sheriff's office says its Professional Standards Unit is also conducting an investigation.

"Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us," the department said.