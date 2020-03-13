Sedgwick County Zoo closes amid coronavirus

The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Friday afternoon plans to close temporarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The zoo said it would close at 5 p.m. on Friday and remain closed to the public until further notice.

"Our primary obligation is to provide for the care of our animals. That requires staff who are healthy and able to work. Closing to the public reduces the risk of exposure to our employees," said the zoo.

The zoo said closing also allows it "conserve essential supplies that may not be readily available during this outbreak."