If you're looking for something on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the Sedgwick County Zoo will be open, and visitors can get in for only $3.

It's a part of the zoo's Winter Wednesdays. You can catch the same deal on New Year's Day (Jan. 1).

The zoo is also offering half-price admission now through Friday, January 3!

