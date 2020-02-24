Sedgwick County Zoo receives $1,200 helping hand for roof repair

Vandals caused extensive damage to the roof of the tropics building at the Sedgwick County Zoo when they broke through it. The good news? No animals or plants were harmed. The bad news? The vandals left the zoo's million-dollar roof with thousands of dollars in damage.

To help the zoo meet the cost for the needed repairs, Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers lend the popular Wichita attraction a helping hand of $1,200.

A few weeks ago, a security guard called 911 when they came across three people who broke into the tropics building through its roof. While the roof wasn't destroyed, significant chunks need replaced.

"Eleven-thousand dollars to repair it, and it's going to be about two to three weeks before we actually have numbers of what it's going to cost to replace those (chunks of roof)," Sedgwick County Zoo Executive Director Jeff Ettling says.

Repairs are underway to fix the roof, but it's not as easy as hiring just any contractor.

"There's only two companies in the U.S. who install it. It's going to be costly to replace them," Ettling says.

On behalf of the zoo, Ettling met with Dustin DeVaughn and Richard James to accept a $1,200 check and thank them for the financial boost to get the needed roof work done as quickly as possible.