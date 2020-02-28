Sedgwick County Zoo to implement non-smoking policy March 1

Starting March 1, the Sedgwick County Zoo will prohibit smoking and vaping within the zoo during normal hours of operation.

On Friday, the zoo said in the past, smoking had been allowed in designated areas around the zoo.

Now, smoking and vaping will be allowed in the parking lot, so guests will be allowed to exit the zoo and reentry as many times as necessary during their visit.

The zoo said reentry will be granted by showing proof of admission in the form of a receipt or stamp.

The use of tobacco products on zoo grounds for after-hours, adults-only events (e.g. Zoobilee) will be at the discretion of the zoo.