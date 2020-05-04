Sedgwick County Zoo to reopen May 21

After being closed for nearly two months due to COVID-19, the Sedgwick County Zoo Monday announced its plan to reopen with a phased-in plan starting May 21.

The zoo says it is planning to reopen "under the current guidelines set by State and local governments. Restrictions will be put in place to ensure safety of animals, employees, and guests."

The first phase begins with a May 18 soft opening for members only. The zoo then opens back up to the public on May 21 with a total daily capacity of 1,000 visitors.

You can buy tickets at the Sedgwick County Zoo website.

Phase 2, beginning June 1, doubles that capacity to 2,000 guests per day.

"Final phases will be determined based on ongoing guidance from State government, Sedgwick County, and local health officials," the zoo says.

What to expect with your next visit to the zoo:

Scheduled Admission

Upon reopening, the most notable difference will be scheduled admission for all guests. Tickets must be purchased online prior to arrival, allowing not only for the total daily capacity to be limited, but also for guests to be evenly spaced throughout the day. Members, who enjoy unlimited free visits, will also be required to reserve tickets online using their member ID.

Tickets will be sold in half-hour blocks from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Zoo Members and senior citizens will have the opportunity to purchase early bird tickets at 8 and 8:30 a.m. A limited number of tickets will be sold

during each block. Guests may arrive anytime within their scheduled 30-minute block. Once inside the Zoo, the duration of their visit is not limited to a certain amount of time.

Increased Sanitization and Safety Measures

Guests will be encouraged to wear masks, with the opportunity to purchase masks upon entry if needed.

Hand sanitizing stations will be added, restrooms will be cleaned every 2 hours, and a “Clean Team” will be focused on routinely disinfecting frequent touchpoints. Zoo staff will be required to wear masks and

other appropriate Personal Protective Equipment.

Social distancing inside the Zoo will be encouraged with markers in high-traffic exhibit areas and capacity inside buildings will be monitored and limited based on square footage. Paths throughout the Zoo will

include directional suggestions, with a goal of keeping guests moving in one direction.

Alterations to Zoo Experience

Additional limitations will be put in place in order to ensure the safety of everyone at the Zoo. Keeper Chats, Animal Extras, and Wild Encounters will not take place. Playgrounds, water fountains, and Farms

contact yards will be closed. The Beastro and other restaurants will operate from outdoor service windows only. Attractions including boat rides, giraffe feedings, and trams will be closed. These restrictions will begin to be lifted in the final phases of the reopening plan.

Due to the potential risk of transmission of COVID-19 from humans to great apes, the KOCH Orangutan & Chimpanzee Habitat and the Downing Gorilla Forest will be closed.