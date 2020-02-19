Sedgwick County commissioner, Kansas state subpoenaed in Whipple attack ad lawsuit

The lawsuit surrounding a false attack ad that surfaced ahead of the November mayoral election continues.

The ad was aimed at then Wichita mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple.

Now, Whipple's attorney is requesting new documents in the case.

Factfinder 12 obtained the subpoena which listed three names: Republican state Rep. Michael Capps, Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O'Donnell and the man who admitted to producing the video, Matthew Colborn. The subpoena commands any email or text discussing the video's production regardless of whom it was to or from.

Republican party chair, Dalton Glasscock, was deposed by Whipple's attorney last month.

Factfinder 12 Investigator Alex Flippin spoke with him by phone on Wednesday. He said he has not been served with the subpoena but has no issue handing over his texts and emails and that he stands by his comments given to us in an interview last November. At that time, he told us he had nothing to do with the attack ad.

Michael Capps has said Glasscock gave the go-ahead for the video, Glasscock denied that.

